Letter to the Editor: Abortion's legacy

In “Beyond abortion” (Oct. 19), David Riggs, the writer and a former legislator, maintained my view of “what it means to be pro-life is far too narrow.”

The pro-life movement arose spontaneously following the Supreme Court’s 1973 legalization of abortion.

Unborn children are uniquely powerless to defend themselves. They can’t hold news conferences, march in the streets or visit their elected officials. They’re totally dependent on what others do on their behalf.

I deeply appreciate Riggs’s leadership opposing abortion in our legislature 40 years ago. He was principled and courageous in defending our human family’s youngest member.

He tried valiantly to help fellow Democrats understand that a party priding itself on fighting for the little guy should recognize the helpless unborn child — a living, growing, genetically distinct human being — as the ultimate little guy.

I was greatly disappointed that he — the most honorable, capable, effective Democratic legislator — was, in effect, passed over for consideration for speaker of the house because he was pro-life.