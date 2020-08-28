Letter to the Editor: Abolish the Electoral College

It is indeed time to graduate from the Electoral College.
While I appreciate the essays by Saul Anuzis and Tara Ross, they appear to have missed the most obvious solution: Abolish the Electoral College ("Elections are broken; here's the cure" and "Let every voice be heard in presidential votes," Aug. 23).
In no other local or national election is a citizen’s vote filtered through an archaic system.
The Electoral College is the vestigial organ of the U.S. Constitution, and it’s time for it to go.
Without the Electoral College, everyone’s vote would count.
The votes of both my Republican cousin in Oregon and my Democrat cousin in Oklahoma would be valuable, as all votes should be in a democracy.
Politicians might be forced to focus on issues rather than strategies to manipulate their Electoral College totals.
No longer would “safe” red state Oklahoma be so easily ignored.
One person, one vote — and all votes count.
Judith Ingraham, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.