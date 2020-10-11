Letter to the Editor: A survivor of COVID-19 explains the disease consequences

The true cost of treating survivors of COVID-19 is in the billions.

As a survivor, I was an extremely healthy woman of 69 years, with no medical history, no problems, no prescription drugs.

It’s more than breathing problems.

Fevers cause nervous system disorders. Sores develop on the body, bleeding on everything, which take months to heal.

Because I was healthy, the reaction in my body to fight the invader was extreme.

I now have neuropathy in my hands, ankles and feet, which affect my ability to work, with more issues developing.

As a Medicare recipient, this will be tens of thousands of dollars for years of my follow-up care.

All because a maskless, careless and sick person sneezed on me in a gym locker room while I was changing clothes.

You, the taxpayer, are paying millions of dollars to take care of millions who survived.

Surprising new problems are emerging in our children.

Athletes' hearts are being monitored at all times. Middle-aged people are dealing with new health issues they never anticipated. And the next virus is about to do the zoonotic jump.