Letter to the Editor: A statewide mask mandate would protect life in Oklahoma

In an article published in the Tulsa World on Feb. 6, 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt discussed his convictions on abortion ("Gov. Kevin Stitt reaffirms pro-life stance, declaring 'life begins at conception' during Rose Day address").
Stitt, a father of six, said one of the reasons he ran for office was to protect life.
“This is an issue we want to be No. 1 in,” Stitt said. “We want to be No. 1 in protecting life in the U.S.”
Do his convictions only apply to the unborn? If he truly wants “to be No. 1 in protecting life” why won’t he issue a mask mandate to protect the lives of all Oklahomans?
Teri Griffin, Oklahoma City
