Letter to the Editor: A prayerful person must also stand up and work

In response to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call to prayer, I thought immediately of the words of Alexander Campbell, the 19th century founder of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

“To get on your knees and pray for anything that you will not then stand up and work for is an insult to God and a disappointment to yourself.”

Bill Inglish, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

