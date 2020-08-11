In any political campaign, political parties must point out the flaws and failures of opposition candidates and point out the virtues and successes of their own candidates.
If you don't agree with the assessment of your candidate, it is your job to set the record straight with proof (not opinion) that the criticism is wrong.
To label the criticism "fake news" does not prove something is not true.
In a true democracy, a diverse population will not easily come to agreement about political candidates or the actions of government leaders.
The only hope we have is that both sides will refute accusations against their candidates with evidence rather than opinion or conspiracy theories.
Mary Ann Parker, Tulsa
