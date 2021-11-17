Letter: To meet climate goals, embrace nuclear power

I respect and admire many of the signatories to the Ready for 100 Tulsa renewable energy initiative.

Around the world, countries have signed on to reduce their carbon footprints. One of the primary technologies they will be using is the construction of 50 new nuclear powerhouses with more in the planning stages.

China has 14 under construction with more planned. Japan is restarting its nuclear construction program, and the United Kingdom and France have announced new nuclear facilities. Fourteen countries in all, so far, have had the engineering epiphany that nuclear power alone has the energy density to meet the energy demands of our modern world.

Rural Oklahoma is about fed up with wind farms. The Osage Nation has sued to stop wind development on its land. If we want to have wind turbines, they should be right here in town.

Turkey Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Reservoir hill and all of the hilltops of south and west Tulsa would be fine sites for wind energy generation. Tulsa could have hundreds if not thousands of big wind turbines right here in town, except that they are fairly annoying to live with.