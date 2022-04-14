Letter: To Hern and Mullin, spare us the spin and explain your Ukraine votes

Largely missed in the news cycle this week was a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives, House Resolution 831. I urge you to read the one-page resolution; it’s really simple:

It “reaffirms its unequivocal support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as an alliance founded on democratic principles; urges NATO to continue to provide unwavering support to the people of Ukraine as they fight for their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and a democratic future;” and asks the president to “use the voice and vote of the U.S.” to make “clear about its support for shared democratic values…”

I don’t know of a single patriotic American that would find any of that controversial. The vote should have had zero “nay” votes.

And yet, shockingly and embarrassingly, U.S. Reps. Hern and Markwayne Mullin voted against the measure.

They should explain their stance that NATO doesn’t stand for democracy and sovereignty, and their stance that the United States doesn’t stand for democratic values. And spare us the spin; we can read in black and white what you voted against.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.