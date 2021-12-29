 Skip to main content
Letter: To help kids' mental health, show them how much you care
In a recent column about kids and mental health ("Surgeon General confirms young people are in crisis," Dec. 18), the crisis is described as "feelings of sadness," "contemplating suicide," "anxiety," "polarization," "isolation," "feeling the struggle will never end," and more. Missing in the crisis are the "feelings" of "hope," "love," "belonging" and "acceptance."

The solution proposed by a mental health professional: show empathy, and tell them you care.

I submit: Show them you care. Take them in your arms. Join a church, synagogue or mosque. Take them fishing, hunting, grocery shopping, banking – show them. Let them see and participate in overcoming your struggles and failures.

If you don't have a dream, how are you going to make a dream come true?

