I am thankful that I have so many opportunities. I know some people don't get all of the chances to do stuff that I do.

I am also grateful for everybody in my life. I am so lucky to have friends and family who are there for me. I cannot imagine life without them.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.