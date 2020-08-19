One minute I’m reading Frank Keating’s endorsement of Cheryl Baber for District 35 state senator. Next I’m reading the former governor’s denunciation of a message that used his words against Baber’s opponent.
What gives?
Well, the message Keating disliked was created by a dark-money group. By law, that entity is unaffiliated, uncontrolled and, in fact, utterly unknown to the Baber campaign.
Remember how badly the “Bull Stitt” ad backfired in the last governor’s race?
Oklahomans detest dirty campaigns. So it annoys the Baber campaign to catch some heat for the dark-money ad.
Her genuine ads stick to the high road, presenting the former assistant U.S. attorney as reliable, in touch, seasoned and qualified beyond compare.
Hopefully, the flying mud won’t prevent voters from recognizing that Baber is the right choice. She reminds me of what we all say around holidays: “Get the good stuff.”
Let’s do exactly that on Aug. 25 and pick Baber to be our state senator.
