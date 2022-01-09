Letter: To ease climate change, we need to consume less

By 2050, the World Bank estimates that as many as 261 million people will be forced to migrate due to climate change. Our options for viable responses are dwindling quickly.

"Business as usual" is not a moral path forward. It is time for innovation and change. To echo Buckminster Fuller, we must all "do more with less."

Do what you can to promote many more Happy New Years to come. Please, forgo those bigger trucks, those larger houses, the more expensive lifestyles. These material goals will not give us the bright future that we all want and need.

Best wishes and hopes for a wonderful, sincere and maybe even more humane New Year.

