Letter: To cure divisiveness, enact ranked choice voting

You can fix political divisiveness in Oklahoma. Other states have done so already. Alaskans looked deeper, found the problem to be systemic, found the answer and fixed it.

In a recent Tulsa World Community Advisory Board meeting, board members were asked about the top three problems holding Tulsa and Oklahoma from progress. What keeps them up at night?

“Political divisiveness popped up often. There’s a frustration that every aspect of life has been turned into a fight divided by political party ideology,” as reported by Ginnie Graham (“Brain health a top concern,” Dec. 19).

Since political party ideology is part of the problem and with the two major parties controlling the voting process with Oklahoma voting statues, how can we fix this mess?

Well, there is a way. Just follow the example of Alaska as they changed their voting laws to allow ranked choice voting, which incorporates instant runoffs. Our forefathers somehow knew the voters would need to change their election laws, so the answer is in the First Amendment of the Constitution.

Every state has the right to do so. Alaska has done so; Maine is close to having it and we can do the same here in Oklahoma.