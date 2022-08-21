 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: To avoid fascism, we need to listen to each other more

In Bo Seo’s book titled “Good Arguments,” he included the response from The Guardian to the college students who had adopted a “no platform” policy which was designed to “prevent openly racist or fascist groups or individuals … from speaking in colleges by whatever means necessary” including disruption.

The Guardian’s response was, “Students should perhaps remember that frustration which leads to denial of the right of one section of society is not something new. It is a classic pattern of fascism.”

Former President Trump and many of his followers work daily to deny the right to vote, to health, to safety, to democracy, to civility, etc., from many people. It’s ironic, but according to The Guardian, if I were to act on my desire to deny Trump’s right to try to deny me my rights, then I am also a fascist.

To avoid fascism, the goal of any debate should be for the first team to persuade the second team of the merits of the first team’s position without resorting to verbal attack, and vice versa. But for persuasion to be possible, both teams must first listen to and understand the other team’s position.

As the late Stephen Covey wrote in “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” seek first to understand. In other words, shut up and listen to the other guy without interrupting him. Anyone who does not listen will never understand and will not be persuaded.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

