Letter: Tired of slanted letters against President Joe Biden

I wonder how many people are getting tired of reading the same old slanted messaging being published in the letters sections, like "Biden plans" (Jan. 28) and "Biden blunders" (Jan. 28).

The lack of the Keystone Pipeline completion has not and probably will not change gas prices — supply and demand will — and that dynamic is changing based on many factors including alternate energy sources and other market dynamics that reduce total oil demand.

Our previous president also did a fair job of infuriating the Canadians with tariffs and other actions.

Our military budget is more than the next nine nations combined and waste, abuse, and procurement inefficiency probably waste about 10% to 20% which is around $150 billion a year.

There probably has not been a weapons system development that did not take decades longer than planned to reach full operational capability.