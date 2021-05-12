Letter: Time to take all the right-wingers back to school

True Americans love what President Joe Biden is doing to restore order and safety to our country during his first 100 days.

Now all we're listening to are President Donald Trump supporters beat their chests over a man who lost fair and square.

Lest we forget he was the first president to be impeached twice and kicked off major social media platforms. He downplayed the severity of the worst pandemic in a century and is directly responsible for the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.

Those are among hundreds of other failures in his four excruciatingly long years as president.

It's time to stop this endless complaining by deprogramming the Trump personality cult, especially the cult of QAnon.

Think of how great America could be if it were filled with people who not love their country but also accept facts rather than conspiracy.

Remember when the worst conspiracy we had to tangle with was whether someone was in a grassy knoll in Dallas?

So let's round up all these far-right wingers into trucks and bring them back to school.

Teach them to think critically and not believe everything they read on Facebook or OAN.