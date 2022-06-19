Letter: Time to take action on gun control

Columbine in 1999, Sandy Hook in 2012, and Parkland in 2018, just to name a few of the hundreds of shootings we have endured, with no relief in sight. Yet, as Democrats try to address the issue of gun violence, Republicans resist, calling the efforts a “knee-jerk” reaction.

They proclaim the problem is a mental health issue, not a gun issue, but have also not taken any action on mental health. The truth is that mental health runs the gamut from depression, anxiety, phobias, schizophrenia and psychosis. All of these afflictions are covered by privacy laws, so there is no national or state “crazy” list that can be consulted on background checks.

The Republicans are well aware of this, but use it as deflection from taking any action, because they are frozen by the potential loss of NRA funding. American children’s lives are considered expendable to preserve the narrow, inaccurate NRA interpretation of the Second Amendment, which does not protect guns, only “arms.”

We must vote for legislators who will publicly commit to take action on this crisis. The current slate of Republicans running ads for the upcoming primary almost always stress their support for the Second Amendment, with some even featuring the NRA logo, and often featuring guns.

What is missing is any sign of recognizing the shooting violence affecting our country; I personally lost a doctor in the Saint Francis shooting. This has to stop now. You must vote – not for or against guns, but for qualified leaders.

