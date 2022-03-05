Letter: Time to make Russian elite pay for their support of Putin and his war

We’ve all heard about the sanctions being imposed on the Russian financial sector and certain individual Russians. Those will work, given a month or so. But the U.S., its NATO allies, and other EU and/or democratic countries could, and should, take actions very personal to all the Russians who did or even may have had some role in promoting the invasion of the Ukraine.

First, most of these Russians have children going to expensive, exclusive boarding schools or colleges in the U.S. and the EU. Revoke their visas and send them back to Russia immediately. Second, do the same for the wives and associates of the principal Russians. Let the privileged Russians deal with very unhappy wives and kids who no longer have access to anything in the U.S. or Europe.

Since they love Russia so much, let them stay there (winter in Moscow should be a fun), or maybe a trip to China, where they’ll be discriminated against because they look different and don’t speak Mandarin. Unhappy wives and kids can make lives a hell.

Third, allow Ukrainian citizens to sue the targeted Russians in civil court in the U.S., and execute judgments on the Russian’s real or personal property in places like the U.S., London, Paris and Berlin.

Let’s do all we can to make this just as personal, painful and damaging to the targeted Russians as it is to the citizens of the Ukraine, who those same Russians have chosen to target.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.