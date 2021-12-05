Letter: Time to join the fight against COVID-19

My, did we get off on the wrong foot with COVID-19. We turned it into a political item. It doesn’t have anything to do with politics.

It is just one of those life things we have to deal with. We are so blessed that we have the technology available to us to stop this today.

I want to go back to life pre-COVID, as I’m sure we all do. But we can’t just ignore it. I don’t want to be told what to do any more than anyone else.

I recognized that there’s a path out of this. We spent billions to solve this – oh yes, our tax dollars. It’s here now.

I didn’t have to be told to get the vaccination. I got it as soon as I could. I wanted to protect my family, my neighbors, my friends, my coworkers, and you, too, a stranger to me but a citizen of these United States.

This is war time and I will do what I have to do to win this war. Will you join me? Please get vaccinated so we can win this war and go back to life without COVID.

