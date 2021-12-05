 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Time to join the fight against COVID-19
0 Comments

Letter: Time to join the fight against COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

My, did we get off on the wrong foot with COVID-19. We turned it into a political item. It doesn’t have anything to do with politics.

It is just one of those life things we have to deal with. We are so blessed that we have the technology available to us to stop this today.

I want to go back to life pre-COVID, as I’m sure we all do. But we can’t just ignore it. I don’t want to be told what to do any more than anyone else.

I recognized that there’s a path out of this. We spent billions to solve this – oh yes, our tax dollars. It’s here now.

I didn’t have to be told to get the vaccination. I got it as soon as I could. I wanted to protect my family, my neighbors, my friends, my coworkers, and you, too, a stranger to me but a citizen of these United States.

This is war time and I will do what I have to do to win this war. Will you join me? Please get vaccinated so we can win this war and go back to life without COVID.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gov. Stitt made right call to grant clemency to Julius Jones, but not because Jones was innocent
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gov. Stitt made right call to grant clemency to Julius Jones, but not because Jones was innocent

"In my opinion, Stitt recognized that Jones' execution would have resulted in significant negative publicity as well as negative economic consequences to the state of Oklahoma, to include the loss of future Hollywood movies shot in Oklahoma as well as the loss of other businesses and ventures relocating or starting up in Oklahoma," writes Tulsa resident Steven Terry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert