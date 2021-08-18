Letter: Time to hold people accountable for their actions

We no longer hold anyone accountable for their actions.

President Donald Trump was impeached twice for crimes he committed, but the Senate didn’t hold him accountable. So he kept up business as usual!

Eleven of his close associates were found guilty of crimes but immediately pardoned; they were not held accountable.

Big Oil has ruined the Florida Everglades, dragging drilling platforms through the vegetation that helps reduce the effects of hurricanes.

Companies left drilling rigs leaking oil, and one platform was responsible for the worst oil spill ever.

Officials tried to mitigate the loss of wildlife and commercial fishing grounds, but the Gulf will never recover.

Big Oil has never fully been held accountable for the damages it caused.

We have rogue politicians refusing to work on needed legislation. Instead, they just go around the Capitol verbally attacking other members who are trying to do what they were elected to do.

They too have not been held responsible.