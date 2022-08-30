Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is astonishingly cruel to any American capable of getting pregnant. This is an unprecedented loss of the most basic right, of control over one’s own body.

It’s left me shaken, furious and scared for my country, especially for my beleaguered fellow Okies, here in “the most pro-life state in the country.”

I act on behalf of all the younger people who are vulnerable to the effects of this decision. The younger folks remind me of how devastating it would have been for me without Roe v. Wade.

Because these protections were in place, I would never have had to worry about locating safe, legal abortion care. Or about how I’d find the money to travel to another state for reproductive care on my skimpy entry-level salary. Or about any legal consequences for simply seeking basic health care.

I struggle to understand people who are so adamant about forcing their personal views on others. It shocks me that supporters of forced birth have schemed for decades, and welcomed the partisan corruption of our nation’s highest court, as long as it achieved their goal.

Join me in public protests; contribute financially to pro-choice organizations; post pro-choice content on social media; call and email all your elected representatives to make your views clear; vote for pro-choice candidates in every election at all levels; and make sure that officeholders know that you will vote them out if they support forced birth.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.