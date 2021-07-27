Letter: Time to end the U.S. presidential privilege of pardons

A lot of people spend a lot of hours and days to convict a person of felony.

Just consider the time of the judge, jury, attorneys and witnesses spend to do this.

And, one person has the right to pardon them: the U.S. president.

I wish this privilege would be taken away from them to do this. It just totally wipes out our system of laws.

Glenn Johnston, Mannford

Editor's note: The president's authority to grant reprieves or pardons for most offenses against the United States is part of the U.S. Constitution. In Oklahoma, the governor has similar constitutional powers with the majority recommendation of the parole board.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.