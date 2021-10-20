Letter: Time to end government incentives to businesses

Despite a recent article from Brent Kisling, executive director at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce ("Incentives work to benefit businesses, communities, state," Oct. 17), government incentives to companies are not a good thing.

If prosperity is determined by jobs paid for by government funds, Kisling would be right. But economic growth does not happen when one group is favored over another. If one group gets funding for their project, it reduces competition in the market, which drastically disrupts efficiency and innovation. It also shows that politics are more important to the Department of Commerce rather than what is important to consumers.

Kisling, and others, have argued that government economic development programs are performance based. Even this is troubling.

For example, imagine if the government gave incentives to typewriter producers before computers where commonly used. The incentives would drive decisions, and instead of pivoting to build computers, producers would keep building typewriters.