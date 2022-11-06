 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Time to crack down on anonymous social media troublemakers

  • 0

Kanye West and Alex Jones are being held accountable for their speech, but only because we know who they are.

That shows why social media platforms fail as public forums. Most users disguise themselves with a non-identifying account name. Thereby confident of escaping accountability, normally civil people can succumb to the temptation to play verbal freeway sniper.

What compelling public purpose does social media anonymity serve?

Congress, which ought to understand the First Amendment, was dead wrong to require social media platforms to censor speech. Instead, Congress should have outlawed anonymity, which is not a protected right.

Then users would temper their remarks else risk ostracization or worse. Think how many people who bragged on social media about their Jan. 6 exploits were reported to authorities by their own disgusted family, friends and coworkers.

People are also reading…

Anonymity doesn't serve those who seek to build a personal brand, such as West and Jones. They've now demonstrated the risk inherent in dishing offensive, outrageous falsehoods.

I'm particularly shocked by West's threats against Jews. I was in Pittsburg after the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue. A survivor explained why the worst attack on Jews in our history so traumatized his community. This was no random disaster like a hurricane. The victims were targeted.

For his verbal attack, West deserves all his resulting financial losses. So does Jones for his exasperating lies about Sandy Hook. If only social media always identified users, much less evil would be spouted with impunity into the public arena.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

"Lankford seems to have moved into a dangerously dark and misguided area and we must look at who he currently is and what he does and not just hope that he will somehow get back to the respectable man he once was," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert