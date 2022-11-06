Letter: Time to crack down on anonymous social media troublemakers

Kanye West and Alex Jones are being held accountable for their speech, but only because we know who they are.

That shows why social media platforms fail as public forums. Most users disguise themselves with a non-identifying account name. Thereby confident of escaping accountability, normally civil people can succumb to the temptation to play verbal freeway sniper.

What compelling public purpose does social media anonymity serve?

Congress, which ought to understand the First Amendment, was dead wrong to require social media platforms to censor speech. Instead, Congress should have outlawed anonymity, which is not a protected right.

Then users would temper their remarks else risk ostracization or worse. Think how many people who bragged on social media about their Jan. 6 exploits were reported to authorities by their own disgusted family, friends and coworkers.

Anonymity doesn't serve those who seek to build a personal brand, such as West and Jones. They've now demonstrated the risk inherent in dishing offensive, outrageous falsehoods.

I'm particularly shocked by West's threats against Jews. I was in Pittsburg after the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue. A survivor explained why the worst attack on Jews in our history so traumatized his community. This was no random disaster like a hurricane. The victims were targeted.

For his verbal attack, West deserves all his resulting financial losses. So does Jones for his exasperating lies about Sandy Hook. If only social media always identified users, much less evil would be spouted with impunity into the public arena.

