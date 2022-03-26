Letter: Time to consolidate Tulsa's three parks systems

Matt Meyer’s management of River Parks made it one of the best and attractive park systems in Oklahoma.

The smart, hardworking employees and staff deserve a large share of credit for the success of River Parks.

It’s a high bar and big shoes to fill, thanks in large part to Meyer’s leadership.

Across the street is the Gathering Place, another well-managed park with smart, hardworking employees and staff.

Add to that, the county parks and city parks, each with managers, staffs and employees.

What do these park systems have in common?

Separate maintenance garages with supplies and equipment, separate managers over budgets, supply lines, and more. The redundancy of duplication and triplication required to keep these parks in top operating condition is expensive to the citizens footing the bill.

With the search to replace Meyer, it’s time to take advantage of economy of scale.

Combine the empires, eliminate the redundancy, and take advantage of volume purchasing power for supplies and equipment. Raise the bar another notch.

It’s time for innovative, visionary city and county leaders, and politicians to combine the parks into one city/county park system.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.