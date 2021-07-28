 Skip to main content
Letter: Time for unvaccinated people to accept personal responsibility for their choice
Letter: Time for unvaccinated people to accept personal responsibility for their choice

As COVID-19 cases again rise sharply in the state, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he was not planning on declaring an emergency.

He said, “This is about personal responsibility. It’s about freedoms.” ("Stitt says he won't declare public health emergency as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise again in Oklahoma," July 24)

Staying with his mindset — with COVID-19 vaccinations accessible and available to all who are eligible — it is time for those individuals who are not vaccinated to accept all the personal responsibility and all of the risks that come from their personal choice.

At this point, I believe any unvaccinated person (who is eligible for the vaccine) who contracts COVID-19 should not have any direct or associated medical expenses covered by insurance.

The health care costs to treat the unvaccinated will be passed along to everyone in the form of higher insurance premiums.

Those who have been vaccinated should also be free from subsidizing the unvaccinated.

Fine with me if you don’t want to get vaccinated, just show up with cash at the emergency room and take full ownership of everything that comes from your decision.

Why isn’t Stitt standing up for the freedom of the vaccinated?

