Letter: Time for pro-life officials to live up to their claims

Now that Oklahoma’s elected officials have gotten what they wanted – the overturning of Roe v. Wade – they have a job to do. It’s time to live up to their claim of being “pro-life.”

Essential to this is providing quality prenatal care for all women, health care for all women and children, subsidized or free child care so that mothers can work and support their children, increased minimum wage, adequate funding and support for public schools, protection from abusive partners, free and easy access to birth control, and comprehensive sex education for boys and girls.

Any of these officials who cannot or do not step up to the plate must forfeit their claim to be pro-life and admit they are simply pro-birth.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.