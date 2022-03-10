Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

While events in Ukraine play out before our eyes, let’s consider our own possible future under a far-right, Vladimir Putin-like leader here at home.

Republicans like to equate their “conservative” values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to “conserve” the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people.

Whether it is white supremacists over black and brown people, the oil industry over the energy sector, or the NRA over hunters, Republicans have long been on the wrong side of “conservatism.”

Yet, even when Republicans’ only means to stay in control is rolling back fundamental rights such as voting and uncensored public education, people in “red” states like Oklahoma still vote for them. Why?

At this very moment the Republican leaders in our state are diverting public tax dollars to non-public entities for the gain of a few over the well-being of the many. The Republican playbook has nothing to do with Christianity, except to use it as an excuse to push the same atrocities perpetrated by other autocrats around the world.

As individuals, as a state, and as a nation we must holistically reject the Republican Party and its agenda which still ties itself to people who admire and emulate wealthy autocrats like Donald Trump and Putin. We must see Republican leaders for what they are doing, not what they are saying, and reject them at the ballot box at every level.

