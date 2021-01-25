Letter: Time for newspapers to put Trump at the back

When I think of Donald Trump's presidency, I am reminded of a line in Shakespeare's play, "Macbeth": "A tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing."

I realize the media has to continue reporting on the man after he leaves the presidency (due to the pending impeachment trial). May I respectfully request his activities are carried below the fold, toward the back of the paper, in a column no more than 3-inches long?