Letter: Time for GOP to review right from wrong

Regarding a Jan 28 story ("Osage County Republicans call for Inhofe, Lankford to resign over failing to support election challenge"), has the Republican Party of Oklahoma lost touch with reality?

Do they no longer know right from wrong?

It's wrong to tell lies. It's right to accept truth even if you don’t like it, especially when vetted by both parties in umpteen courts and election commissions.

It's wrong to incite violence. It's right to hold peaceful protests and free speech.

We expect our children to know right from wrong and act accordingly.

It is time for the Republican Party to act with integrity.

I say this as a life-long independent who can no longer vote for any Republican.

