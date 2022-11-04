 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time for a change in leadership for Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s a proud red state. Its people have horse sense. Judging from TV ads, our current politicians don’t see us that way. Do they think we’re suckers?

Serving in Congress is a sweet job: minimum salary is $175,000, health insurance premiums are largely subsidized. After five years, they get a lifetime pension. They enjoy relaxed rules on insider stock trading.

The allowances for staff, travel, and office expenses are over a million dollars a year for congressmen and over $3 million for senators. That pays for a lot of first class flights!

They represent their constituents, oversee public money, and make laws (among other things). It is a prestigious job that requires intelligence and expertise in a wide variety of subjects.

Instead of explaining their expertise, James Lankford’s and Markwayne Mullin’s ads simply tell us they love their families and God. That’s great, but loving your family and God does not qualify you to steer the course of this great nation. I’ve known a few deeply devoted people who happen to be idiots.

Kevin Stitt tells us he’s an outsider. He’s been in office four years. Besides, if being an insider is so bad, why is he trying so hard to be one?

I’m insulted by the lack of effort. Congress won’t enact term limits, but “we the people” can stop sending the same people back to the same sweet jobs. Proud red state, it’s time for a change!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

