Letter: Time does not make the massacre less awful
Letter: Time does not make the massacre less awful

If we don’t learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre with someone who is willing to teach us, we might never know about it.

And, that is not OK.

If people do something absolutely awful, time does not make it any less awful. If anything, that makes it worse.

It disgusts me if a person thinks someone is bad because their skin tone.

What happened 100 years ago will never be OK. I want people to know that because, after all, history repeats itself.

