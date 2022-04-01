 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Tim Harris would be a good advocate for TPS District 7

  • 0

I have lived in Tulsa Public Schools’ District 7 for 26 years and I am saddened that we longer have families moving into this district for their children's education. What used to be considered one the best areas in Tulsa to move for education is no longer.

People are moving to neighboring communities or are finding ways to get their kids into private education. As a parent and a TPS resident, I would like to see our schools raise the bar to be academically successful and highly sought after.

I want teachers to want to teach in Tulsa Public Schools. Seventy percent of all third graders are reading below third grade level in TPS, which is unacceptable. We have some great teachers and they need our support.

It’s time to wake up! Whether you are a parent, grandparent or have no children in the system, your property taxes are helping to support a failing system. Teachers need someone to step in and advocate in their behalf as well as parents and children. That advocate is Tim Harris. Let’s put our money where our mouth is and vote for Harris on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

"This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit," says Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

"Stitt’s minions devised a diabolical plan to keep our people from getting any help at all. First, the jobs were incentivized to "pay for outcomes" devised by the state, not as an actual wage. That's effectively wage slavery," says Tulsa resident Brian Turner.

Letter: I'm no Putin apologist

Letter: I'm no Putin apologist

"As for Putin, I described him as 'a cold-blooded killer and an outrageous kleptocrat who has stolen countless Russian assets for himself and his cronies,'" says Tulsa resident Robert Donaldson.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert