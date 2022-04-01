Letter: Tim Harris would be a good advocate for TPS District 7

I have lived in Tulsa Public Schools’ District 7 for 26 years and I am saddened that we longer have families moving into this district for their children's education. What used to be considered one the best areas in Tulsa to move for education is no longer.

People are moving to neighboring communities or are finding ways to get their kids into private education. As a parent and a TPS resident, I would like to see our schools raise the bar to be academically successful and highly sought after.

I want teachers to want to teach in Tulsa Public Schools. Seventy percent of all third graders are reading below third grade level in TPS, which is unacceptable. We have some great teachers and they need our support.

It’s time to wake up! Whether you are a parent, grandparent or have no children in the system, your property taxes are helping to support a failing system. Teachers need someone to step in and advocate in their behalf as well as parents and children. That advocate is Tim Harris. Let’s put our money where our mouth is and vote for Harris on Tuesday.

