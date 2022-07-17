 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Three TPS board members walked out on their duties

Just what did Tulsa Public Schools board members find so offensive about these items:

• The district’s 2022-23 agreement with Reading Partners to place volunteer reading coaches at 18 elementary schools;

• Contracts for new teachers and support personnel;

• Staffing moves within the district; and

• Recruitment stipends and summer pay for some members of the district’s transportation department.

Between the three walk-outs and one board member’s absence, the meeting ended early due to a lack of quorum.

If the board members don’t want to do their jobs, they should resign.

