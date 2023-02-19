Here are three issues to ponder.

First, rather than a good guy with a gun, we have succeeded in arming a lot of bad people with assault weapons with no way to guard ourselves against thanks to the GOP.

Second, Oklahoma has succeeded in voting in a state superintendent who says he hates communism and socialism yet wants to ban books, take complete control of how kids are educated and limit access to information kids can get in their schools.

It sounds like his agenda is to promote big government and, thereby, do what communist China has successfully done. You'd think because he is a history teacher he would know what communism looks like.

Third, the last GOP president I would have voted for was Abraham Lincoln who is credited with saying, "A house divided against itself cannot stand." So wouldn’t logic say that it is in our own self-interest to work in finding ways to bring us together rather then tearing us apart?

Only through asking ourselves the difficult questions can we find common ground instead of just accepting what some self-promoting politician wants to sell you in sound-bites to be suckered into voting for them.

