Letter: Three notable Route 66 burglarized

On behalf of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission, I want to express our deepest regret that three of our wonderful, local eating establishments on Route 66 – Flo’s Burger Diner, Sweets & Cream, and Jane’s Delicatessen – have all been burglarized recently.

Restaurants have been among the hardest hit businesses economically during the pandemic.

This is also a reminder of how challenging the world is for so many right now amid the ongoing economic hardships created by the pandemic.

However, crime is still crime. If you have any leads on the perpetrators, please let the Tulsa Police Department know.

A crime against one of us is a great against all of us.

Tulsa has done a great job of supporting local entrepreneurs during this challenging time. Now, more than ever, please reach out to these and other locally owned businesses.

Let's help each other and support each other however we can!

Editor's Note: Ken Busby is chairman of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission.