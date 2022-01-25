 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Three cheers for Stitt!
0 Comments

Letter: Three cheers for Stitt!

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In their weekly video, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss several issues making news around Tulsa and Oklahoma

Three cheers for Rick Perry's opinion piece about conservative law and order Gov. Kevin Stitt ("Stitt's conservative values on criminal justice," Jan. 22).

As we prepare to pay off $1.4 billion worth of natural gas we burned, on a 20-year monthly payoff with no idea of how this happened or to whom this massive wealth will go, surely Stitt is somewhere being fitted with a cape.

Three cheers for the law and order man who "got more votes than any previous candidate." He's our man!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert