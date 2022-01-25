Letter: Three cheers for Stitt!

Three cheers for Rick Perry's opinion piece about conservative law and order Gov. Kevin Stitt ("Stitt's conservative values on criminal justice," Jan. 22).
As we prepare to pay off $1.4 billion worth of natural gas we burned, on a 20-year monthly payoff with no idea of how this happened or to whom this massive wealth will go, surely Stitt is somewhere being fitted with a cape.
Three cheers for the law and order man who "got more votes than any previous candidate." He's our man!
