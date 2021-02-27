Letter: Thought of unfair advantage comes from ignorant place

A Feb. 8 letter argued it is unfair to have “transgender women competing in women’s sports." ("Unfair to have transgender women competing in women's sports").

After reading it, I paused for a moment considering the meaning of the word "unfair."

Fairness has long been a debatable topic in America. The fairness of that so-called American dream has proved itself a mirage in the face of systemic racism, prejudice and economic disparity.

Transgender women, in fact, don’t have it very fair at all, especially in the face of sexual assault, murder, economic opportunity and health care access.

Most upsetting is an assertion that, “When a male can just decide he wants to compete as a female without final sex-assignment surgery, that is totally illogical and unfair.”

When people believe it is a decision to transition (whether that be through gender-affirmation surgery, hormone therapy or change of pronouns, or otherwise), they call into the question the reality of transness.