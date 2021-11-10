Letter: This winter, spread the word on how to help homeless

I have lived in Sand Springs off and on for 10 years. I have noticed one thing: We take care of each other as much as possible.

I’ve seen the number of homeless men and women growing in our city, and heard the fact that during the pandemic and on the weekends, some families cannot feed their kids or buy them clothing for winter.

It absolutely breaks my heart. But there is a resource you can share with anyone you see walking in the cold with nowhere to go, or that mom who you can tell needs help. Most people know about John 3:16’s homeless shelter, but did you know they have a food closet (where you can shop for yourself) and a clothing pantry (both free of charge)?

People can call 918-592-1186 or email at fyc@john316mission.org to set up a first trip (for holiday meals, you may want to get ahead start). They are always busy, and it does run out.

Let's not forget about the shelter, which has dinner and a clothing shelter as well. If people do not have transportation, try your local church. I know the people at Church That Matters who be willing to give homeless folks a lift. You can give them a call at 918-512-1486 and let them know the situation.