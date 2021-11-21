Letter: This Thanksgiving, be grateful for fossil fuels

As we sit down to feast on our bountiful foods this Thanksgiving, our prayers should include the phrase, “Thank you Lord for fossil fuels.”
Without fossil fuels there would be no fertilizer, and without fertilizer, food production would drop dramatically, leading to mass starvation.
Fertilizers support our food chain, and fossil fuels sport our fertilizer plants, so the rush to eliminate fossil fuels is a rush to starvation for billions of people.
So, I say, "Thank you Lord for fossil fuels."
