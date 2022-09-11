Letter: This November, vote for women

The destructive male domination of Oklahoma politics has got to end. Not just for oppressed women, minorities, elderly, sick, the institutionalized, veterans, tribes, educators and, for heaven’s sake our children, but for this state’s future.

Our tax revenue coffers are engorged but our people are suffering.

It is not hard to understand why Oklahoma is not at the top of any corporate site-selection committee’s list. The only list where we compare is with the bottom states in every category of educating and caring for its citizens.

It is time to sweep out the old and let a good cleaning begin. The women running for office, state and locally, are stellar professionals. They make their male opponents look like The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight (No surprise. No permit or training required in Oklahoma).

Oklahomans might be poor, under-educated, unhealthy and still paid the country’s lowest minimum wage, but they are not stupid. They have been hood-winked long enough. Stitt and his mini-me sidekick Ryan Walters have shown they cannot run the state unless they do it corruptly with sole-sourcing, blank purchase orders, no oversight and stacked boards.

Vote this fall for a new, improved, respected Oklahoma we can all be proud of.

Vote for the women! For the first time there is a better woman candidate than the man for governor, lieutenant governor, auditor, Senate, and House. Give special attention to the crucial position of state superintendent. The female candidates are the only backstop-to-crazy in this state. It can and will get much worse with Stitt and his pals.

Editor's Note: Kara Gae Neal is the former elected Tulsa County superintendent (1987-1993) and former superintendent at Tulsa Tech, Metro Tech Vocational-Technical Centers in Oklahoma City and Glenpool Public Schools.

