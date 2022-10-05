 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: This November, vote for the women on the statewide ballot

As a registered woman voter in Oklahoma, I’m tired.

I’m tired of marching for rights I marched for 50 years ago, and even sadder to pass that baton to my daughters.

I’m tired of my health care being determined by others. Imagine men letting strangers decide how sick they need to be before getting treatment.

I’m tired of being mansplained to about women’s bodies, rape or reproduction.

I’m tired of paying more taxes than most businesses or corporations.

I’m tired of a governor who fought teacher pay increases every inch of the way and now campaigns on getting raises for teachers.

I’m tired of one senator who routinely hints at doing the right thing, but always finds a way to back down; and a wanna-be who insists on voting his religion, not his responsibilities.

I’m tired of terrible candidates being elected and re-elected because of the (R) that follows their name. We need to value integrity and public service. Not extremism.

We have an opportunity in November to put Kendra Horn and Madison Horn in the Senate. To have their voices heard on the issues that benefit working families, not big business.

We can put Joy Hofmeister in the governor’s office to recognize that without education, there is no economic development.

We can name Jena Nelson as state superintendent to promote public education, not destroy it, and to bring back sanity to the system and respect for our teachers.

I hope other tired women voters will make their votes heard this November by electing women who are more interested in getting things done than grabbing and holding onto power.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

