 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: This November, vote for Democrats

  • 0

If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone else? Plus, how can the community support Tulsa McLain High School after the fatal shooting?

There is no better description for America, or Americans, than this: We are a country built on the efforts and sacrifices of people from all over the globe, each bringing their culture, religion, food, and family values with them.

To deny this and claim that our country should be of one religion, or one set of family values, or one way of thinking insults the men and women who have fought for us to make us the shining light on the hill for people’s hopes and dreams.

On Nov. 8, we have one more opportunity to join those who came before us in the fight for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in order to form a more perfect union.

Vote on Nov. 8 for people who support public education for every child.

Vote on Nov. 8 for people who support your right to worship your god in any manner you wish.

People are also reading…

Vote on Nov. 8 for people who honor and respect your choices in who you love, and who you want to be.

Vote for personal freedom to be the you that you want to be.

Vote on Nov. 8 for the best qualified group of candidates, candidates who are committed to Oklahoma and the belief we are better when we love our neighbor.

We become better when we become one from many.

Vote for blue skies over red dirt on Nov. 8. Vote for Oklahoma, vote Democrat!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

"Unfortunately, it seems our government on all levels fosters an atmosphere where real truth is nowhere to be found and whoever spurns evil becomes the prey," says Tulsa resident David Young.

Letter: We need open primaries

Letter: We need open primaries

"I registered as a Republican this year so that I would have some voice in choosing our leaders. It’s sad but true. We need open primaries," says Broken Arrow resident Marsha Shilman.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert