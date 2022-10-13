Letter: This November, vote for Democrats

There is no better description for America, or Americans, than this: We are a country built on the efforts and sacrifices of people from all over the globe, each bringing their culture, religion, food, and family values with them.

To deny this and claim that our country should be of one religion, or one set of family values, or one way of thinking insults the men and women who have fought for us to make us the shining light on the hill for people’s hopes and dreams.

On Nov. 8, we have one more opportunity to join those who came before us in the fight for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in order to form a more perfect union.

Vote on Nov. 8 for people who support public education for every child.

Vote on Nov. 8 for people who support your right to worship your god in any manner you wish.

Vote on Nov. 8 for people who honor and respect your choices in who you love, and who you want to be.

Vote for personal freedom to be the you that you want to be.

Vote on Nov. 8 for the best qualified group of candidates, candidates who are committed to Oklahoma and the belief we are better when we love our neighbor.

We become better when we become one from many.

Vote for blue skies over red dirt on Nov. 8. Vote for Oklahoma, vote Democrat!

