Letter: This election, remember the common sense of Will Rogers

The politicians have been active this week. Will Rogers said, “The only thing saving this country is the Democrats are at odds with each other just like the Republicans,” but that's politics and that is just the way it works.

Do not vote until you have read this. My fellow Americans, take time to mourn the passing of a beloved old friend Common Sense.

Today we have been dumbed down so much that we are easy prey to the politicians. Please stop selling out to the highest bidder. Do your homework. Look at history, or what is left of it, before they tear it down altogether.

The average American family is going to the grocery store and finding out that eggs are too expensive, milk is too expensive, Cheerios are too expensive, hamburgers are too expensive and then to get home they will stop by the gas station and find yes, gas is too expensive.

The politicians can dance, they can scream ,they can pretend, they can lie to the American people, but the simple fact remains, big government socialism hurts your family, it hurts your friends, it hurts your children, and it hurts your future. You can do something about it or just sit back and enjoy.

Will Rogers said, “This country has gotten where it is “despite the politics not by the aid of it.” I wonder what he would say today if he were alive.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.