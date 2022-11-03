 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: This election is a historic opportunity for women

Oklahomans undoubtedly have plenty of motivation and reasoning to vote against candidates this year. Our politics, it seems, have become more divisive and vitriolic than at any time in recent memory.

But as we rapidly head toward what will be a defining election for our state, we should also take a step back and recognize the profound nature of the ballot that will be in front of every voter.

In nearly every statewide race on the ballot, Oklahomans have the opportunity to vote for an incredibly qualified woman (from all political parties) with the skills and passion to move us toward a stronger future.

From the governor's race, to the state superintendent race, to both U.S. Senate seats and races up and down the ballot, our state is poised to make history.

Oklahoma has never elected a woman as a U.S. senator or attorney general, and we've only once elected a woman to serve as governor.

Our state also trails the nation in the demographics of our Legislature. The majority of Oklahomans are women, yet nearly 8 in 10 of our state's legislative members are men.

Certainly, voters should prioritize a candidate's qualifications and merits above all else. When we do that this year, we'll find time and again that the women on our ballot are undeniably the best choice.

So, yes, there is plenty to vote against this year, but there is also plenty to vote for: a brighter future and a richer history.

Let's meet the moment.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

