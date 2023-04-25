In response to the protest on Tennessee Capitol after the mass shooting at a Nashville school, it seems that the understandable emotional response caused by grief due to the losses has been misplaced.

People are demanding action instead of actually making change.

Stricter gun laws will not help the fallen, they will only increase the lengths by which people are willing to go to obtain a weapon. If someone is willing to commit an atrocity to such a degree as shooting up an elementary school, then they will go to any length to complete their goal no matter the cost.

In the words of Justin Baker, Ohio State University’s college of Medicine, “If we only rely on the mental health force, we’re going to keep going around in circles and never actually get anywhere.”

We should be taking care of mental health issues and thinking rationally before deciding to change laws. Although things may not be that simple, if we do not look ahead at the cause and effect of a policy change, then we are bound to run into unintended consequences.

Some of these consequences from not helping those with mental health disorders could be that they turn to substance abuse, which may lead to violence. We should think with our heads not with our hearts when it comes to the lives of those we hold dear.

Editor's Note: Anthony Vivar is a sophomore at the Tulsa School for Arts and Sciences.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.