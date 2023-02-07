I don’t have children, but I am a taxpayer, and I am deeply disturbed by the proposed legislation from state Sen. Shane Jett and State Superintendent Ryan Walters. I believe if parents want their children to have private school or religious education, so be it. Just don’t expect the rest of us to pay for it.

Jett’s Senate Bill 943 ("Voucher bills make comeback in Legislature," Jan. 22) has so many exclusions and banned concepts, I can’t imagine any competent teachers signing up for that freak show.

In my experience, there are two essential assets in life: common sense and critical thinking.

Common sense can’t be taught, bought or forced. You either have it or you don’t.

Critical thinking is a lifelong skill obtained by exposure to the variations in life — the differences in people (physical and psychological), in cultures, in ecology, in religious beliefs, in the approach to life’s problems, both mundane and catastrophic. This includes the the free exchange of ideas.

If parents need to shield their children from history, diversity and free thinking, send them to China or Russia for indoctrination training. Jett’s proposed legislation is as close to indoctrination as I can imagine.

Editor's Note: SB 943 would create "trigger" districts, which would qualify students in those schools to attend private schools paid by tax funds. Among the definitions of "trigger" are the teaching of climate change, animal rights activism, gender identity, aspects of race, Marxist ideology and anything that disparages the Second Amendment or addresses a student's social-emotional learning.

