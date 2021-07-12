 Skip to main content
Letter: Things harming life for others turn into pet peeves
Letter: Things harming life for others turn into pet peeves

My current pet peeves are anti-vaxers who endanger the health of others, false and misleading information on the internet and too many marijuana farms.

We can't have that many Oklahomans who require medical marijuana. Are we supplying the whole country?

Other pet peeves are testosterone junkies in their oversized trucks driving like they own the roads and fireworks in general.

Fireworks cause noise and air pollution and leave trash behind for someone else to clean up.

Also, child abusers and those who abuse animals and dump animals are the lowest human beings there are. Take responsibility for your pets.

It's a pet peeve when people drive with their fog lights on when it's not foggy or rainy. The super-bright headlights and fog lights on high-profile trucks are the worst.

It's irritating going to a store with many checkout lanes but not enough employees manning them, forcing me to check myself out.

We should get a discount for having to do their job.

We should have some pride in our appearance when in a public setting, leave the pajama pants for lounging at home.

We should be thankful that we are returning to a somewhat normal life. Don't be rude and impatient.

Don't let COVID-19 steal our compassion too.

Elaine Egbert, Claremore

