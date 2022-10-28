Letter: There really are some good people out there

In this crazy world with wars, inflation, COVID-19 and other misfortunes, may I submit a story with a happy ending?

I live in Afton, and was in Tulsa last week to run a day full of errands. At the end of the day, I stopped at Yale Cleaners on Peoria Avenue. After paying for my dry cleaning, I inadvertently set my large wallet on the hood of my car while hanging my clothes in the back.

Ten miles later at my next stop, I realized what I had done and in a sheer panic I raced back the last 10 miles . My wallet contained my RN license, Real ID license, real estate broker's license, voter registration card, several credit cards, membership cards and over $300 in cash.

All I could think about was my identity being stolen again, which took two years to get back. While on the phone canceling my credit cards and so upset, I received a call on my other line. It was a couple telling me that they were walking their dog and saw my wallet in the street and took it home with everything intact!

At first they tried to call the Afton police to no avail, so they continued looking and found my business card. The couple's name is Don and Monalisa Ailsworth. I would like to thank them again from the bottom of my heart and remind everyone that there are still amazing, honest and kind people in this world!

