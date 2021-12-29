Letter: The 'why' of things is the key question to answer

Awhile back, someone asked me why I was a Democrat instead of a Republican. I could have answered quickly or reversed the question asking him why he was Republican. But I chose to ponder the question for a while. It occurred to me that the real question was why?

We are all a conglomeration of whys. Why am I Christian instead of Muslim? Why am I liberal instead of conservative? Why was I an engineer instead of a factory worker?

Why do I love the people I love and dislike the people I abhor? Why did this topic come to me in the shower this morning?

Some answers come to us very quickly. They were taught to us early and have stayed with us since then.

Others we formed as we experienced life and observed the world around us.

But still, others require us to look into our souls and search for a reason. Things such as how we can hate and still profess a love of everyone? How do we decry violence and condone the death penalty or our own government’s assaults and assassinations?

"How" is an important part of your life. But "why" will always hold the true answer.